HISTORY! ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Levels Men’s T20 World Cup Summit Clash Viewership On JioHotstar

Team India etched history in the record books by lifting their maiden Women's World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium on November 2. The Women In Blue defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final. The viewership on JioHotstar during the Women's World Cup has set a new precedent for women's cricket all over the world.

JioHotstar Registered Record Viewership In Women's World Cup

The final match witnessed a whopping 185 million users on JioHotstar, equalling the viewership of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Final. It also exceeded the average daily reach of the IPL. Overall, the Women's World Cup racked up a staggering reach of 446 million, the highest ever for women's cricket. This has opened a new avenue for women's cricket altogether.

The Women in Blue’s final act drew a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team became the first Asian team to lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. On connected TV (CTV), 92 million people tuned in to watch the summit clash, equalling the viewership of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Ishan Chatterjee, CEO - Sports, JioStar, said, “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 has reaffirmed the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. The exceptional quality of cricket on display, especially the Indian team’s incredible performance, has driven record-breaking viewership and attracted a larger, more passionate fan base than ever before. This marks an important shift for women’s cricket, it is no longer just being watched; it is being celebrated by millions. It is inspiring a new generation of fans, athletes, and brands to stand behind the sport. This success is a collective achievement of ICC and BCCI for their vision, the players for their outstanding performances, the fans for their unwavering support and brands that have championed women’s cricket.”

Advertisement

India Beat South Africa To Lift Maiden World Cup Title

In the summit clash, Shafali Verma had a brilliant outing and scored her first World Cup fifty. As India scored 298 runs, Deepti Sharma also contributed with a handy fifty. Laura Wolvaardt, the captain of South Africa, looked threatening and went on to score another century, but she ran out of partners. With a five-wicket haul, Deepti destroyed the Proteas women's batting lineup.