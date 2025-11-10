Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About the Hardest Aspect Of Being The Head Coach Of Team India

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the toughest part of his job.

He has revealed that having conversations with proven wicket-takers when they are not a part of the Playing XI is the hardest aspect.

In Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India's head coach, he has dealt with a fair share of criticism in the team's playing XI.

Players like Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav were recently benched during the Australia T20Is and West Indies Tests, prompting discussion over benching their consistent wicket-takers.

What Gautam Gambhir Calls The Most Difficult Role of Being India's Coach

Gautam Gambhir has come clean on the hardest part as a coach, which is having conversations with consistent cricketers who did not make the cut to the Playing XI. The Indian coach also highlighted that every squad member deserves a spot, but they can only select XI players at the end.

"Look, that's probably the toughest part of me as a coach. I think that's the toughest job I have, that sometimes, when I know that there is so much quality sitting on the bench, and I know everyone deserves to be part of the Playing XI.

"But ultimately, you can only pick XI, thinking that which is the best combination to do the job on that particular day," Gautam Gambhir said in a video shared on bcci.tv.

Gambhir emphasised that conversation and communication are also important, as he needs to be clear and honest. Such conversations are always hard to have with players, as they have to tell them that they're not a part of the XI. He added that it is the toughest conversation between a coach and a player.

After India's 2-1 Win In T20Is, Coach Gautam Gambhir Is Locked In For Upcoming SA Tests

The grind does not stop for coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill. Following India's triumph in the Australia T20Is by 2-1, the Indian head coach and Test captain arrived in Kolkata from Brisbane to prepare for the upcoming challenge against South Africa in red-ball cricket.

Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening and were seen heading out of the International Airport in Kolkata. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounders Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy were also with them.