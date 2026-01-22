‘Amused at Being Pitted Against...’: Gautam Gambhir Plays Victim Card; Cryptic Post Amid Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fallout Goes Viral

India vs New Zealand: For months, there has been speculations that coach Gautam Gambhir was the reason behind Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirements.

While not much is clear on this matter, Gambhir took to X and while responding to a tweet put out by former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, he claimed at being amused to be pitted against his own.

While he did not take names, it was clear he meant Rohit and Kohli.

‘Amused at being pitted against my own’

Responding to Tharoor's message, Gambhir said that: "When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly “unlimited authority” will become clear. Till then I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!"

Meanwhile, the next six weeks would be very important for Gambhir as the T20 World Cup lies ahead where India would be defending their crown on home soil and hence the expectations would be sky-high.

India will play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand before the marquee event. The games against NZ would give Gambhir to finalise the XI before the ICC tournament gets underway.

The opening T20I took place in Nagpur on Wednesday where the hosts won the game comfortably by 41 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Team India Ready For T20 WC Defense

India, who start as an overwhelming favourite, will play their tournament opener against the USA side on February 7. Apart from the USA, India have Namibia, Netherlands and Pakistan in their group.