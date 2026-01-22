More Isolation Beckons Bangladesh; BCCI Should Boycott Tour if BCB Does Not Agree to Tour India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a full-fledged white-ball series, where the two teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series that would be followed by three T20 Internationals. The matches will take place in the month of August-September. Now, the question is - will that tour go ahead as planned given the existing relation between India and Bangladesh?

While this is a question that will have an answer soon, it is clear that the Board of Control of Cricket in India may be reluctant in sending it's team to Bangladesh.

If Bangladesh decide to opt out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India , they could face heavy sanctions from the International Cricket Council.

BCB Could Lose a Lot

While boycotting a big ICC event like the World Cup could hurt Bangladesh a lot. The cricket, cricketers and the fans in the country would be the losers. The ICC may also stop all it's funds to the BCB. Their ranking would take a hit and they could also lose out on a direct qualification for the next T20 WC. It is clear that the government, rather than the board, is taking the calls and that is not how it should function.

There is no doubt, that like India, Bangladesh, too, is a cricket-crazy nation and such a thing would hurt the fans, who are the real stakeholders of the game, more than anyone else.

