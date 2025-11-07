Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Felicitates Shree Charani After Women's World Cup Success, Announces Cash Reward Of Rs 2.5 Crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu felicitated cricketer Shree Charani after India's Women's World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women In Blue defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden World Cup title.

Andhra Pradesh CM Felicitates Shree Charani After Women's World Cup Glory

Shree Charani was accompanied by former Indian captain Mithali Raj, and they met with the Andhra CM at his office. Charani has been a vital cog for the Women's Cricket team, and her left-arm spin worked wonders, picking 14 wickets in the tournament.

Minister for HRD, IT and Communications, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated the player on her contribution to India's monumental success. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a 1,000 sq. yard house site, and a Group-I government job.

An official statement read, “The Government of Andhra Pradesh, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu has announced a cash award of ₹2.5 crore, a 1,000 sq. yard house site, and a Group-I government job for Ms. Shree Charani in recognition of her exemplary performance in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, 2025.”

Andra CM said, “A star daughter of Andhra Pradesh, our very own Kadapa girl and World Cup champion, Ms. Shree Charani made an invaluable contribution to India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup victory. She reflects the spirit of Telugu daughters - their strength, determination, and limitless potential. Rising from humble beginnings, she has worked tirelessly to achieve excellence in cricket, proudly representing both our state and our nation. I wish her the very best in all her future winning spins. Proud of you, Amma!”

