Axar Patel Highlights The Learning Curve That Helped Him Become A Game-Changer For India In 4th T20I vs AUS

Arshdeep Singh is congratulated by Axar Patel after dismissing Australian batsman Josh Philippe, right, during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Carrara | Image: AAPImage via AP

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has opened up about learning from past mistakes and emerging as a game-changer for Team India in the 4th T20I.

The Men in Blue looked in genuine trouble following a major batting collapse, but the spin-bowling all-rounder held on to his nerves and put up an impactful innings in Carrara.

Patel's shot selection was pristine as he cleared the gaps during his impactful 11-ball 21 cameo. His brief yet impactful knock helped India post 167 runs on the scoreboard, with the Aussies targeting 168.

How Axar Patel’s Mindset Fueled India’s Turnaround In The 4th T20I vs Australia

Axar Patel brilliantly targeted the distant sides during his unbeaten knock at the Carrara Oval. He calculated the deliveries in the final over and picked up a six and a boundary off Marcus Stoinis' spell.

Even though Arshdeep lost his wicket, India posted a competitive score at the end of their innings.

The Indian all-rounder emphasised the message from the dressing room and learning from past mistakes to make a difference in the game.

"Obviously, I knew it was going to be tough. The wickets were falling back-to-back. I got the same message from the dressing room, that I would take it till the last over, because there are no batsmen after me.

"So I thought I would take a chance in the last over. The boundaries on the sides were a bit wide, but I was thinking that if I could hold my shape and watch the ball and hit it, I would be able to clear it. That was the only thing I was thinking about," Axar Patel said in a video interview with all-rounder Shivam Dube, shared on bcci.tv.

Team India Pick Unassailable 2-1 Lead Over Australia

Axar Patel's calculated brilliance with the bat helped Team India post a competitive target, and Australia needed 168 for the win. Upon coming in to bowl, the Men in Blue did not let the Aussies settle with any partnership as the bowlers scalped timely wickets.

Spin bowling played a key role as Washington Sunder pulled off a 3 for 3 spell off 1.2 overs. Axar Patel also chipped in with 2 for 20 in two overs and emerged as the player of the match in the 4th T20I.