Jay Shah Goes Out Of The Way To Effectuate Major Rule Change With Pratika Rawal's Women's World Cup Winning Medal? Here's What You Need To Know

Women's World Cup 2025: Usually, we don't get to see such things where an injured player, who has been ruled out of the squad due to fitness concerns, gets a World Cup-winning medal. But, ICC chairman Jay Shah went out of the box to recognize Pratika Rawal's contributions towards Team India's voyage in the Women's World Cup 2025.

Just a day before the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals, Indian opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the remaining matches of the marquee event after sustaining a knee and ankle injury. While fielding in the rain-hit India vs Bangladesh fixture, Pratika slipped and twisted her ankle and knee, which forced him to stay out of the field.

Earlier on November 2, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India etched their names in history following their iconic victory over South Africa in the final to clinch the prestigious Women's World Cup title. The Women in Blue sealed a 52-run win over the Proteas in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025.

After the win, Pratika Rawal came on the field to celebrate the historic victory, but this time it was in a wheelchair. During the medal distribution ceremony, Pratika wasn't called on the stage since she was not a part of the squad. This broke the internet as cricket fans on social media urged the ICC to provide a medal to the right-handed batter. But that did not happen on the night of November 2, when the Indian women's cricket team added a star on the badge.

ICC Rules Say Only Players From 15-Member Squad Eligible To Get Winner's Medal

According to the ICC rule book, only the players who are named in the final 15-member squad for the championship match are eligible to receive the winner's medals.

However, Jay Shah set a benchmark where it's needed. The ICC chairman brought a huge change in the rule books to honour the Indian opener with a winning medal.

Pratika Rawal Reveals How Jay Shah Arranged The World World Winner's Medal For Her

While speaking to CNN News18, Pratika Rawal confirmed that she will be receiving the World Cup-winning medal after Jay Shah intervened in the matter. The 25-year-old revealed that Jay Shah called the team manager and said that he had asked the ICC to arrange a medal for her.

The Indian opener also cleared the air, saying that she was wearing a support staff's medal while going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"So, what happened was I was going back to home when the team manager called me and told 'I got a call from Jay Shah and he said I wanna recognize Pratika, I am asking the ICC if they can send a medal for her'. So my medal is going to take some time to reach me. While meeting PM Modi, the team manager gave one of the support staff's medal... My medal is on the way," Pratika Rawal said.

Pratika Rawal further added that she was not wearing Amanjot Kaur's medal when the Indian Women's Cricket Team met PM Modi.

"Amanjot Kaur has her own. I don't know why she was not wearing the medal that day (while meeting PM Modi). But I finally got my own medal...," she added.