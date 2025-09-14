Andhra Pradesh Pulls Off A Massive Coup, Appoints WTC Winning Coach Gary Stead Ahead Of 2025-26 Season

The Andhra Cricket Association announced the appointment of former New Zealand coach Gary Stead for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season. Stead guided New Zealand to the World Test Championship title in the inaugural edition.

Andhra Pradesh Roped In Gary Stead For 2025-26 Season

The ACA took to Instagram to confirm the development. "BIG NEWS FOR ANDHRA CRICKET Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) appoints Gary Stead as head coach for the Ranji trophy team for the 2025-26 season! Stead, who led New Zealand as head coach from 2018 until June 2025, comes with a massive experience of 268 matches across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, boasting a proven record of building world-class teams and delivering consistent results. Andhra cricket enters a new era under his guidance, aiming for bigger milestones and top-tier performances this season."

The former New Zealand cricketer happens to be the most successful coach for the Black Caps, having led them to the 2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy finals. Stead's appointment comes as one of the most high-profile signings in domestic cricket in recent times.

ACA secretary Sana Sathish Babu told Cricbuzz, “We were initially looking at an Australian coach. Then a friend suggested, why not try Gary? So we reached out to him, and right from the very first conversation, we were struck by his preparedness. He came to the meeting with a complete understanding of our team."

Gary Stead Put On A Condition Before Accepting ACA Job