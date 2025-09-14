WATCH | Shubman Gill Wins Hearts With Good Gesture; Gives Batting Tips to Team Hong Kong, China During Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Following the tour of England, Shubman Gill became the blue-eyed boy and nowadays is often compared to Virat Kohli. Gill, who is currently the vice-captain of the Indian T20 team, was spotted in Dubai with players from Hong Kong, China. In a clip that is now going viral, Gill is seen sharing batting tips with the Hong Kong, China players. He was spotted doing this on the eve of the big-ticket game between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium.

It was interesting to see all the Hong Kong players obediently paying Gill all the attention.

"Tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup create these special moments—helping Associate cricket to grow both on and off the field," Cricket Hong Kong, China tweeted.

The responses on the video were heartwarming as fans loved Gill's gesture.

Gill is currently the vice-captain of the T20 side in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

India Hot Favourites

In the ongoing eight-nation tournament, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav - are hot favourites to win it. The Men in Blue have already won their opening game versus the UAE and they would now take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 14) at the Dubai International stadium. It is a big game for both sides.