Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'New Chapter, Forever A Knight', Andre Russell Hangs Up His Purple And Golden Boots, Announces IPL Retirement

Updated 30 November 2025 at 12:44 IST

'New Chapter, Forever A Knight', Andre Russell Hangs Up His Purple And Golden Boots, Announces IPL Retirement

Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League

Jishu Bhattacharya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Andre Russell
Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell bowls during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium | Image: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this month

(This is a breaking story. More to follow…)

Advertisement

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 30 November 2025 at 12:44 IST