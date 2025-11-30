Updated 30 November 2025 at 12:44 IST
'New Chapter, Forever A Knight', Andre Russell Hangs Up His Purple And Golden Boots, Announces IPL Retirement
Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell bowls during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium | Image: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this month
(This is a breaking story. More to follow…)
Advertisement
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 12:44 IST