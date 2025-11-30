'Bowl Him More': Harbhajan Singh Backs Tamil Nadu Star, Urges Indian Team Management To Use All-Rounder's Bowling Skills In Tests

South Africa have cemented the fact that India isn't a 'final frontier' anymore. South Africa's 2-0 win goes on to show the fact that visiting teams are no longer intimidated by India's spin-playing prowess or the conditions that once made India invincible at home. Two clean sweeps at home by visitors in a span of 12 months go on to speak volumes about the Indian Test team.

Indian bowlers have not only played spin poorly, but they have also bowled poorly on good tracks and spinning tracks across the course of two Test matches that were played in the recently culminated India vs South Africa two-match Test series. India's next Test home assignment will be in 2027, and one can only hope that they sort out their problems by that time.

Harbhajan Singh Endorses Washington Sundar's Bowling

Former India player Washington Sundar feels that India are in dire need of having a proper off-spinner for Test matches. One of the things that has been widely debated is the clarity of roles in the Indian Test team. Stacking the team with all-rounders in a format that demands specialists is something that has hurt the Indian team.

Washington batted number three for India in the Kolkata Test, and he was soon replaced by Sai Sudharsan in the second Test match. Harbhajan Singh has urged the Indian team management to use Washington in an effective way and bowl him more.

"I think Washington Sundar is there, but we will have to bowl him more. He will have to be bowled for 30-35 overs in a Test match to make a bowler out of him. The kind of pitches we have been playing on, there is no requirement of making a bowler out of anyone because every delivery spins or some straightens. A bowler can be considered good when he takes wickets on good pitches," said Harbhajan Singh.

