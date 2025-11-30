'Comes In Because Shubman Gill Is Not There': Ex-India Selector Expresses Concern On Rishabh Pant's Long-Term Inclusion In ODI Squad

India, the number one-ranked ODI team, is all set to host Temba Bavuma's South Africa in a three-match series. South Africa will enter the game with a renewed sense of confidence, considering the fact that they have clean swept India 2-0 in the two-match Test series. The first ODI of the series is scheduled to be played in Ranchi, and India will look to make the most of their white-ball prowess.

India will be without the services of their regular skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who are out with injuries. The Indian team will be led by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

Saba Karim Expresses Concerns Over Rishabh Pant's ODI Future

Rishabh Pant, India's vice-captain, is returning to play ODIs after a gap of over one year. Pant last played an ODI for India when they had toured Sri Lanka back in August 2024. Rishabh Pant is undoubtedly one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen to have ever played Test cricket, but he has failed to find his footing in India's white-ball team, especially the ODI format.

Former India player and ex-BCCI selector Saba Karim feels that it will be difficult for the Indian team management to fit in Pant in the ODI team, and he has only come in because Shubman Gill is injured at the moment.

"I would love to see him in the XI, but I think the way the XI is going to be constructed, I see no place for Rishabh Pant at this stage. He comes in because Shubman Gill is not there in the side. You see KL Rahul coming in as a wicketkeeper-batter. Then you have the all-rounders coming through. So the other option is to play Rishabh Pant low down the order and play with only five specialist bowlers," said Saba Karim on ESPNcricinfo.

Dissecting Rishabh Pant's ODI Numbers