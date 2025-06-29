Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Lays Down The Law For The Aussies In Ongoing WTC 2027 Cycle, Gives Blunt Take on Transitional Phase

Australia tour of West Indies: Pat Cummins-led Australia outsmarted the West Indies in the first match of the ongoing AUS vs WI Test series. The Aussies were nothing but clinical, as they inflicted a loss of 159 runs on the home team West Indies. Australia recently played the WTC 2025 finals against South Africa, but they lost on the chance of winning the Test mace for the second consecutive time.

Head Coach Andrew McDonald Addresses Australia's Transitional Phase

The good news for Australia is that Steve Smith might regain complete match fitness and might feature in the Australia vs West Indies second Test. Marnus Labuschagne has also been axed from the Test side after his dismal performances as an opener in the opening Test between Australia and West Indies. Prior to the second match, Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald said that the stakeholders of the Australian Cricket Team will be patient with the new Test team.

McDonald also said that there were signs of progress for the Australian Test team, and everybody has a different recipe to success. "When you start your career, it takes you a while to get to the level, and it requires patience on all levels, that comes from coaching and external and internal. These guys are on a journey. They're starting it out, and some people get there faster than others," Australia's Head Coach Andrew McDonald said.

ALSO READ | Suspense Around Steve Smith's Return To Fitness Continues To Mount As Australia Look To Win Series Against West Indies In Grenada

Australia Look To Dominate WTC 2027

The Aussies are now in the midst of their new World Test Championship 2027 cycle, and they have started it in a dominant fashion. The Aussies now lead the three-match Test series by a margin of 1-0. Just like India, the Aussies are also in a phase of transition, and they have a lot to address. Australia was without the services of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, but it didn't dent their chances of going one up in the series.