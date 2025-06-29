Problems Mount Up For West Indies After Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia, ICC Reprimands Head Coach For Code of Conduct Breach

The ongoing West Indies vs Australia Test series finds itself embroiled in a new controversy every day. The mighty Aussies have started their World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 cycle with a thumping victory over host West Indies. Australia currently leads the three-match Test series by a margin of 1-0. The runners-up of the finals of WTC 2025 defeated West Indies by 159 runs in the series opener. More than Australia's victory, West Indies' dissent with the on-field decision-making is doing the rounds.

Darren Sammy Reprimanded By The ICC

The hosts of the WI vs AUS series, West Indies, have been vocal about how the on-field decisions impacted their chances of winning the match. West Indies skipper Roston Chase, in particular, demanded that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into the matters of poor umpiring and then have some rules in place to avoid such situations. The ICC has now reprimanded the Head Coach of West Indies, Darren Sammy. The ex-West Indies player has been charged 15 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

According to the ICC's website, Sammy has been reprimanded due to his conduct on the field on the second day of the Test match. Sammy seemingly left a sour taste in the ICC's mouth while addressing the media on Day 2. Sammy had criticized one of the match officials in his media interaction after the end of the second day's play.

The Head Coach violated Article 2.7 of the code, which relates to 'public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official, or team participating in any International Match'.

Roston Chase Asks The ICC To Look Into Poor Decision Making

According to West Indies skipper Roston Chase, third umpire Adrian Holdstock made a few controversial calls during the Test match. Chase said that the game is a frustrating one for him and for his team, and they as a unit were not happy with the calls that were made by the third umpire.