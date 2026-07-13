Andy Flower Tipped To Replace Brendon McCullum As England's New Test Head Coach: 'He Took England To No. 1 In The World'

Former cricketer Nasser Hussain has backed Andy Flower to take over as England’s new Test coach after Brendon McCullum was sacked from the role.

Following England’s poor run in the longest format, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday, July 12, that McCullum “will stand down” as Test head coach.

“McCullum’s tenure as Test Head Coach will come to an end after four years in charge, having led the England team through one of its most exciting and progressive periods in its Test playing history,” the ECB stated.

The former New Zealand batter will continue to coach England’s white-ball sides. England recently conceded a 2-1 home series defeat to New Zealand.

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Andy Flower Backed To Replace Brendon McCullum

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hussain said ECB managing director Rob Key needs someone under him who pays close attention to detail.

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"If you're going to keep Rob Key, whose attention to detail is not his strongest suit, then below him you need someone who is absolutely across everything and doesn't miss a trick," Hussain said.

He strongly endorsed Flower as the best candidate to replace McCullum.

"For me, the best person for that would be Andy Flower by a country mile. Flower took England to number one in the world. I love Flower's approach to coaching. He was meticulous in everything that he did," he added.

He urged Key and the ECB to do everything possible to bring Flower back into the setup.

"That's what's been lacking in this England Test side. I would do anything if I was Rob Key and the ECB to go and get Andy Flower," he further added.

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