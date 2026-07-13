Rahul Dravid Emerges As Frontrunner To Become England's New Test Head Coach After Brendon McCullum's Exit: Report

Former India batter Rahul Dravid has emerged as the frontrunner to become England’s new Test head coach after Brendon McCullum was sacked following the Three Lions’ poor run in the longest format.

England recently conceded a 2-1 home series defeat to New Zealand.

Rahul Dravid Likely To Replace Brendon McCullum

According to the Daily Telegraph, Dravid features on the shortlist of candidates to replace McCullum. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also included former England coach Andy Flower and ex-spinner Richard Dawson in the list.

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The report added that Dravid has “no desire” to return to full-time coaching.

"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," the report stated.

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Dravid guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final. Under his tenure, India also reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where they lost to Australia.

Flower, however, is considered the favourite to replace McCullum. During his previous stint, he oversaw three Ashes triumphs and took England to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

ECB Sacked McCullum On Sunday

On Sunday, July 12, the ECB confirmed McCullum “will stand down” as Test head coach.

McCullum’s tenure as Test Head Coach will come to an end after four years in charge, having led the England team through one its most exciting and progressive periods in its Test playing history," ECB stated.