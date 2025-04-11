sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Angry' Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Rajat Patidar? Ex-RCB Captain's Animated Chat With Karthik During RCB-DC IPL 2025 | WATCH

Updated April 11th 2025, 13:11 IST

'Angry' Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Rajat Patidar? Ex-RCB Captain's Animated Chat With Karthik During RCB-DC IPL 2025 | WATCH

IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: Things are not okay in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp it seems after their loss against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Kohli chats with DK
Kohli chats with DK | Image: PTI

IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at home by six wickets on Friday and it seems there is trouble in paradise already. RCB, who got their campaign off to a good start, are now feeling the pinch. 

Following their loss against Delhi, Kohli was seen angry while he was having an aminated chat with Dinesh Karthik. The chat took place during the 16th over of the match when KL Rahul was going great guns. This animated chat has now sparked wild speculations. Is Kohli not happy with Rajat Patidar? While Kohli tried to explain something aggressively to Karthik, the latter remained calm and composed. Here is the clip that is now going viral: 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, the loss would certainly haunt RCB. For the unversed, RCB is one of the few franchises yet to win the IPL title and this year they would believe - they have a good chance of rewriting history. They would now like to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals on April 13. 

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Delhi is the only franchise to stay unbeaten in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. DC hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +1.278.

Meanwhile, RCB who had a stunning start to the IPL 2025, conceded their second loss of the edition. Bengaluru hold the third place on the IPL 2025 table just below DC, with six points and have a net run rate of +0.539. 

Published April 11th 2025, 13:07 IST

