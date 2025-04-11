'Angry' Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Rajat Patidar? Ex-RCB Captain's Animated Chat With Karthik During RCB-DC IPL 2025 | WATCH

IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at home by six wickets on Friday and it seems there is trouble in paradise already. RCB, who got their campaign off to a good start, are now feeling the pinch.

Following their loss against Delhi, Kohli was seen angry while he was having an aminated chat with Dinesh Karthik. The chat took place during the 16th over of the match when KL Rahul was going great guns. This animated chat has now sparked wild speculations. Is Kohli not happy with Rajat Patidar? While Kohli tried to explain something aggressively to Karthik, the latter remained calm and composed. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, the loss would certainly haunt RCB. For the unversed, RCB is one of the few franchises yet to win the IPL title and this year they would believe - they have a good chance of rewriting history. They would now like to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals on April 13.

Following the win, Delhi is the only franchise to stay unbeaten in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. DC hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +1.278.