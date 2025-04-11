MS Dhoni Lovingly Calls Ex-CSK Star Dwayne Bravo 'Traitor' Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR at Chepauk; Watch Viral Video

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: It would be electrifying on Friday evening at the Chepauk when MS Dhoni walks out for the toss as the captain of the side. But even before he walks out in the evening in front of a full house, he has already been creating enough buzz. Dhoni was batting in the nets at Chepauk when he suddenly saw an old teammate, Dwayne Bravo.

On spotting Bravo, Dhoni jokingly said, “the traitor is here”. That is when Bravo said, “life is so unfair”. It was a cheeky banter which fans are already loving. Bravo and Dhoni have shared the dressing room on innumerable occasions and hence the camaraderie and the bond is strong. After the brief interaction with Dhoni, Bravo met Ravindra Jadeja as well. Bravo is part of the Kolkata franchise this year as the mentor.

WATCH VIDEO

What Lies Ahead For CSK in IPL 2025?

Meanwhile, Chennai have had a torrid time in IPL 2025 and they would like to change that tonight. CSK are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with a solitary win from five games. With Dhoni back as the captain, the franchise would hope for a change of fortunes starting today at Chepauk. While it happens or not remains to be seen, it will certainly be a moment to savour when Dhoni steps onto Chepauk as CSK captain.