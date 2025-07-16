Ex-India Captain Affirms Faith In Karun Nair’s Inclusion In Squad For 4th Test Amid Performance Concerns: 'Give Him One More Opportunity'

India's Karun Nair plays a shot during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

A former India skipper has backed up Karun Nair to remain in contention for the Playing XI against England in the fourth test match. Anil Kumble, the legendary Indian cricketer, believes Nair would keep his spot on the team and wants the team to provide the Indian batter with one more opportunity in the ongoing away test series.

Ex-India Skipper Wants Team India To Give Another Chance To Karun Nair

Karun Nair has been Team India's new number three batter in red-ball cricket. The Indian batter received another chance, which he had been yearning for, with his smashing performance in domestic cricket while representing Vidarbha.

Nair also featured in the IPL 2025 season before earning his spot back in the Indian red-ball unit for the England Tests. However, the batter's performance hasn't been up to the mark from the number three spot, as he has failed to put up numbers consistently.

Amid questions on whether Karun Nair would be picked for the fourth test match against England, Anil Kumble believes the batter would reclaim his spot and also urged the team management to give him another chance.

"If he had gotten out early, then maybe Shubman Gill exposed slightly earlier with the new ball. We know that the first 20 or 25 overs were crucial. I think he will still keep his place. He was unfortunate that he got out. It was a brilliant catch by Joe Root. Probably give him one more opportunity," Anil Kumble said during an appearance on the Star Sports broadcast.

Team India Look For A Turnaround Against England In 4th Test

Even though Karun Nair hasn't been putting up many numbers, his last outing for Team India at Lord's had him score 40 runs in the first innings and then 14 runs. While the numbers were not big, he played a key role in forming a partnership with KL Rahul.

Team India would have a huge point to prove when they lock horns against England in the fourth test. Captain Shubman Gill learnt his lesson the hard way, but the visitors would be aiming for a spectacular performance in the final two test matches.