'Both Teams Over Rates Very Poor': Michael Vaughan Ignites Debate Over ICC Reprimanding England For Slow Over Rate, Highlights The Hypocrisy

Michael Vaughan, the former England Captain, has pointed out the double standards of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for penalising England after their win in the third test match. He slammed the ICC for reprimanding the Ben Stokes-led side and contested why only one team faced the axe, since he believes that both teams had maintained slow over rates.

Michael Vaughan Criticizes ICC's Hypocrisy After Penalizing England Cricket

The International Cricket Council had penalised the England Cricket Team for maintaining a slow over rate in the third test match at Lord's cricket ground. The Ben Stokes-led side secured a nail-biting finish over India, winning the third test by 22 runs and picking a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

However, the Ben Stokes-led England were fined ten per cent of their match fees and also received a two-point deduction after winning the third test match at the home of cricket. Match referee Richie Richardson had imposed the sanctions after it was found that they were two overs short of the target.

Michael Vaughan was baffled by the ICC's sanctions on England and pointed out why only one team was rebuked, since he claimed both sides had a poor over rate at Lord's.

"Let’s be honest both teams over rates at Lords were very very poor. How only 1 team has been reprimanded is beyond me," Michael Vaughan tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

ICC's Two-Point Docking Costed England Big-Time

England’s two-point deduction by the International Cricket Council significantly impacted their standing in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship Standings. England were in the second spot after the win over Team India at Lord's. However, the docking of points slipped them to the number three spot in the WTC rankings, pushing Sri Lanka into the second spot.

Team India is currently below England in the fourth spot after their narrow loss at the home of cricket. Captain Shubman Gill and the Men in Blue would be raring to put up a standout performance in the remaining part of the series.