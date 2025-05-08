Operation Sindoor 2.0: PCB In Frenzy As PSL Be Postponed Following India's Destruction Of PAK's Air Defence Systems: Reports

On the 22nd of April 2025, Pakistani terrorists entered the Indian mainland and carried out a massive terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir. The attack in Pahalgam saw 26 people lose their lives at the hands of Pakistan based terrorists. Following the terror attack, India vowed to strike back in retaliation and did so in the early hours of 7th May 2025 via Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army and Air Force in a joint operation hit 9 terror bases across Pakistan via an air strike which saw more than 100 terrorists lose their lives.

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan tried to retaliate against India but failed to do so. India then on 8th May 2025, conducted drone strikes in Lahore and Rawalpindi and destroyed Pakistan's air defence systems.

PCB Spooked After India Hits Back, Might Postpone PSL

According to reports, the PCB is running scared after India conducted drone strikes on air defence systems in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Following this Pakistan Cricket Board has called an emergency meeting between all of the franchise owners in the PSL.

There are reports coming in that in the meeting, the PCB might move to postpone or cancel the Pakistan Super League. So far the PCB has also asked all cricketers to move out of Rawalpindi.

India Hits Back With Operation Sindoor 2.0 After PAK Targets Civilians

India conducted Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir which saw the destruction of nine terror base camps and more than 100 terrorists dead. Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated in a cowardly manner as they targeted Indian cities and civilians. The Indian Armed Forces thwarted these attacks by Pakistan.