sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Shoots Down Pak's Dud | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | Lahore Airport Blast | Rohit Sharma | Donald Trump |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Operation Sindoor 2.0: PCB In Frenzy As PSL Be Postponed Following India's Destruction Of PAK's Air Defence Systems: Reports

Updated May 8th 2025, 16:32 IST

Operation Sindoor 2.0: PCB In Frenzy As PSL Be Postponed Following India's Destruction Of PAK's Air Defence Systems: Reports

India carried out drone strikes on Pakistani cities such as Lahore and Rawalpindi to destroy Pakistan's air defence systems following Operation Sindoor.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
PCB might cancel or postpone PSL
PCB might cancel or postpone PSL | Image: AP and Republic World

On the 22nd of April 2025, Pakistani terrorists entered the Indian mainland and carried out a massive terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir. The attack in Pahalgam saw 26 people lose their lives at the hands of Pakistan based terrorists. Following the terror attack, India vowed to strike back in retaliation and did so in the early hours of 7th May 2025 via Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army and Air Force in a joint operation hit 9 terror bases across Pakistan via an air strike which saw more than 100 terrorists lose their lives. 

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan tried to retaliate against India but failed to do so. India then on 8th May 2025, conducted drone strikes in Lahore and Rawalpindi and destroyed Pakistan's air defence systems. 

PCB Spooked After India Hits Back, Might Postpone PSL 

According to reports, the PCB is running scared after India conducted drone strikes on air defence systems in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Following this Pakistan Cricket Board has called an emergency meeting between all of the franchise owners in the PSL. 

There are reports coming in that in the meeting, the PCB might move to postpone or cancel the Pakistan Super League. So far the PCB has also asked all cricketers to move out of Rawalpindi. 

Read More: PSL 2025 Match in Rawalpindi to be Cancelled - REPORT

India Hits Back With Operation Sindoor 2.0 After PAK Targets Civilians 

India conducted Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir which saw the destruction of nine terror base camps and more than 100 terrorists dead. Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated in a cowardly manner as they targeted Indian cities and civilians. The Indian Armed Forces thwarted these attacks by Pakistan. 

India in retaliation to the targeting of Indian cities and civilians, carried out drone strikes in Pakistan cities such as Lahore and Rawalpindi. India via these drone strikes destroyed Pakistan's air defence systems. 

Read More: PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Shifted To Ahmedabad: Reports

 

Published May 8th 2025, 16:32 IST