Operation Sindoor 2: PCB Urge Cricketers In PSL To Leave Rawalpindi After India Destroy Pakistani Air Defence Systems

PSL 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board have urged the cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League – which includes the local and the foreign cricketers – to leave Rawalpindi after the Pakistani Air Defence System was breached by India. This is a major setback for PCB.

PCB In Panic! Urges PSL Players To Move Out Of Rawalpindi Following Air Defence System Breach

The geopolitical situation between India and Pakistan has deteriorated since the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attacks. The Indian Armed Forces then launched a counter-terrorism operation to destroy terrorist hideouts in nine locations across Pakistan and PoK.

As Pakistan's aggression continued with artillery fire, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes on PAK's Air Defence Systems and Radars across multiple locations across the border. A statement from the army said that their Air Defence System in Lahore has been neutralized.

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, The PCB has asked all the players participating in the PSL to move out of Rawalpindi immediately. Reports also mentioned that the Pakistan Super League match which was supposed to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today will not happen.

Operation Sindoor Shakes Up Pakistan

After India carried out Operation Sindoor to eradicate terrorist hideouts, Pakistan have intensified their unprovoked firing across multiple areas like Uri, Poonch, Baramulla and other sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Many loves were lost, but Pakistan also tried to engage targets on prominent cities of North and Western India. But they were effectively neutralized by India's Air Defence Systems. The Indian Army has also learnt that the Air Defence System in Lahore has been neutralized as well.

The PCB urging players to move out of Rawalpindi can give a hint on how grave the situation have become for Pakistan. Given the unsafe situation, the Pakistan Super League could be on the verge of cancellation. It could heavily impact PCB as they are already in a cash-crunch. it is yet to be seen what happens next.