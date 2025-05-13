Anil Kumble Drops Bombshell After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement: 'They Deserved Proper Send-Off'

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket erupted the entire cricketing world. On Monday, the former Indian captain took to social media to announce he is hanging up his boots from red ball cricket.

Anil Kumble Opened Up On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Retirement

It turned out the Australian tour was the last ever Test series for both Virat and Rohit. Following Rohit's retirement from Test cricket, Virat also followed in his footsteps in a space of just six days. The twin retirement has left BCCI with a food for thought as they need to decide on the leadership mantle ahead of the upcoming England tour.

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble insisted both Virat and Rohit deserved a proper send-off. During an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said,

“It is a very quiet exit. Every player deserves to leave on his terms, but I think on the field. We spoke about this when R Ashwin retired as well, right in the middle of the series he announced his retirement and came back (to India from Australia). Right now, Rohit Sharma a few days ago and then Virat Kohli. I think all three of them deserved a proper send-off on the field. I strongly believe people who matter need to address that. I know it is a social media age, yes the fans want to be there, there would have been plenty of fans and have a roaring send off."

Will Shubman Gill Succeed Rohit Sharma As Nest Test Captain?