Anil Kumble Drops Bombshell After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement: 'They Deserved Proper Send-Off'

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket erupted the entire cricketing world. On Monday, the former Indian captain took to social media to announce he is hanging up his boots from red ball cricket.
It turned out the Australian tour was the last ever Test series for both Virat and Rohit. Following Rohit's retirement from Test cricket, Virat also followed in his footsteps in a space of just six days. The twin retirement has left BCCI with a food for thought as they need to decide on the leadership mantle ahead of the upcoming England tour.
Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble insisted both Virat and Rohit deserved a proper send-off. During an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said,
“It is a very quiet exit. Every player deserves to leave on his terms, but I think on the field. We spoke about this when R Ashwin retired as well, right in the middle of the series he announced his retirement and came back (to India from Australia). Right now, Rohit Sharma a few days ago and then Virat Kohli. I think all three of them deserved a proper send-off on the field. I strongly believe people who matter need to address that. I know it is a social media age, yes the fans want to be there, there would have been plenty of fans and have a roaring send off."
Shubman Gill is reportedly being considered as the next Test captain. Gill has done a commendable job for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 this season, and they are just one win away from securing a place in the IPL playoffs. Jasprit Bumrah was the designated vice-captain during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also captained Indian in Perth and Sydney. But there have been concerns regarding his injury concerns and BCCI is also planning to manage his workload in a bid to keep him fresh.
