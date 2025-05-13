Following Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Retirement From Test Cricket; Anil Kumble Claims Team India's Tour Of England 'Will Be Tough'

Earlier on May 13th, Monday, former Team India captain and talisman batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. It came as a shock to many cricket fans, as people expected the 36-year-old to play for the next few years.

Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and announced that he has bid adieu to the long-format, saying that the Test cricket 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

Virat Kohli Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Being emotional, Kohli wrote that he will always look at his Test career with a smile.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," Kohli concluded.

Days before Kohli's retirement, Team India opener Rohit Sharma had also announced his retirement from the long-format with 'immediate effect'.

“Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in white. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.

Anil Kumble Virat, Rohit's Retirement Came As A Shock To Selectors

Following the retirement of Rohit and Virat, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble said that Team India's upcoming Test series against England will be tough. The legendary spinner added that Virat and Rohit's retirement has been a shock to the selectors.

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Anil Kumble said, "Rohit has retired, he had been captain for a while, and Virat is probably the most accomplished captain for India, and you would have wanted one of the guys to be around. England is going to be tough, it is a five-Test... I think it must have come as a surprise to the selectors as well. I'm sure the selectors would have looked to pursue him.”