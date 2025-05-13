'#BoycottBCCI' Trends After Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Retirement And Resumption of IPL Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

#BoycottBCCI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing the heat from fans after resuming IPL just after Virat Kohli's Test retirement. Kohli announced that he will not be wearing whites anymore for India on Monday and a few hours later the Indian board went on to announce that the suspended IPL 2025 will resume - that too when there are ongoing tensions between India-Pakistan.

This has not gone down well with the fans who are blaming the BCCI for tarnishing cricket in India. And that is exactly what got ‘#BoycottBCCI’ trend on X. Some believe by announcing that IPL 2025 will resume, the BCCI is trying to divert attention from Kohli's retirement.

#BoycottBCCI Trends on X

Meanwhile, not long back India captain Rohit Sharma also retired from Test cricket under suspicious circumstances. The circumstances were suspicious because days before Rohit made his decision public he had claimed in an interview that he is keenly looking forward to leading the side in the tour of England.

Without a doubt, the retirement of Rohit and Kohli in quick succession is not good news for the side who will be traveling to England for the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. The two stalwarts will contunue to feature in the ODIs and the IPL. For the unversed, the suspended IPL 2025 resumes from May 17.