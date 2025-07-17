IND vs ENG| Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Huge Warning After Lord's Howler: 'A Slight Mistake And You’re Out'

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks to bat after lunch on day one of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

The Indian top order collapsed while chasing down a paltry 193 runs in the 4th innings at Lord's against England. The Likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to take up the opportunity as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer wreaked havoc, combining six wickets between them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Was Dismissed Attempting A Rash Shot

Washington Sundar's four-wicket haul led India to a brilliant position at Lord's. The Indian all-rounder picked up the prized wickets of Jamie Smith, Joe Root and Ben Stokes to set the bedrock for an exciting finale. But the Indian batting order fell like a pack of cards, starting with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The opener went for a rash shot as he attempted a pull shot of a Jofra Archer short ball. He ended up giving a top edge, and Jamie Smith had an easy catch.

Dilip Vengsarkar has issued a warning to Yashasvi, citing that the player needs to be careful, as one cannot afford to have many mistakes at this level.

In an interaction with RevSportz, he said, “Jaiswal is a good player with a lot of potential, but he needs to curb his aggressive instincts at times. In Test cricket, you have to play each ball on its merit. A slight mistake and you’re out. Since his hundred, he hasn’t been among the runs, but consistency is key at the highest level. I expect a lot from him in Test cricket.”

Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Involved In 4th Test In Manchester

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the 3rd Test match and had an instant impact as he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings to wrap up the England side. His workload has been a priority for the team management and keeping that in mind, he gave the second Test a miss. But with almost nine days between the 3rd and 4th Test matches, Sky Sports reported that the maverick Indian pacer will feature in the 4th Test.