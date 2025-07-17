Deepti Sharma Opens Up On Adopting Rishabh Pant’s Signature One-Handed Six Against England-W: 'Have Played These Shots In Practice'

IND-W vs ENG-W: Deepti Sharma left her teammates' jaws dropped with the one-handed six which she tonked off Lauren Bell's delivery. The Indian cricketer took a page out of Rishabh Pant's playbook and put it to good use against England Women to secure a grand win at the series opener. Deepti exclaimed that she had been working on the shot for a while and that the chief inspiration behind it was the Indian men's wicketkeeper-batter.

Rishabh Pant Key Inspiration Behind Deepti Sharma's One-Handed Six

The Indian women's cricket team opened the ODI series with a spectacular win over England Women. With England setting a 258-run target, Team India pounced on and put some pressure on the opposition while batting with firm knocks from the top order.

The partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma was the icing on the cake, with Deepti pulling off a stunning one-handed six that made the fans and her teammates go wow. She powerfully launched it over deep mid-wicket with just one hand, showcasing raw power.

Deepti Sharma revealed that Rishabh Pant was the inspiration behind the one-handed six, which she had been practising in the nets.

"I have played these shots in practice. I got to learn that shot from Rishabh Pant. We played in England before. We enjoy each of these conditions," Deepti Sharma revealed on the post-match presentation, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Team India Clinch Massive Win Against England In ODI Series Opener

Team India showcased temperament while chasing the given target, with Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues' fifth-wicket partnership helping them big-time in Southampton. England Women tried to fire back, but their extras and errors while fielding slipped the win out of their hands.

England displayed flair while batting, with Sophia Dunkley smashing 83 runs while Alice Davidson-Richards scored 53 runs to put India under pressure. The English women were not at their best when it came to defending, which allowed India to gain the upper hand.