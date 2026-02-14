Anil Kumble & Rahul Dravid Immortalised as KSCA Christens M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stands In Honour Of Former India Cricketers

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) paid the ultimate honour to former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid by christening stands after them at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru celebrated 50 years as an international cricket venue. The KSCA marked it as a special event by honouring some of its own legends who went on to become legendary cricketers for the Indian national cricket team.

KSCA Honours Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid & Shanta Rangaswamy By Naming Stands After Them

The KSCA have honoured former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and Shanta Rangaswamy by naming stands after them at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The trio have been stalwarts in domestic cricket for Karnataka and have also captained the Indian cricket team.

The trio have had illustrious careers as Indian cricketers and have spent significant time at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium throughout their active careers.

Advertisement

It was only apt for the Venkatesh Prasad-led KSCA to honour their legacy in the game by immortalising them by christening the Chinnaswamy stands after them.

"It's been a second home to me, and it's been a place where, as Anil said, we probably spent more time here than we have spent in our houses. It's been a place of great happiness, sometimes great disappointments as well, but a place that has truly given me everything that I am today.

Advertisement

"I can never be more grateful for what the KSCA and this great ground and this iconic ground have given me in my life," Rahul Dravid said at the event.

Kumble, Dravid and Rangaswamy left an indelible legacy in Indian Cricket

The Northern End Stand has been named after Rahul Dravid, while the Pavilion End was christened after Anil Kumble. Another spectator stand was named after Shantha Rangaswamy as the KSCA commemorated the stadium's Golden Jubilee.

Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid have had indelible legacies in Indian cricket, with the legendary leg-spinner being one of the country's leading wicket-takers in Tests and ODI cricket. Rahul Dravid, the 'wall' of Indian cricket, is the second-highest run-getter for Team India in red-ball cricket.