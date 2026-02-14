Double Standards From BCCI? Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka’s Visit at Team Hotel Raises Eyebrows

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become a major subject of scrutiny, as many believe he has flouted the BCCI's norms. The Indian cricket board's strict guidelines mandate that players not have their WAGs and family members accompany them during short tours and tournaments.

Despite the strict mandate, Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, was spotted at the team hotel, raising doubts over the BCCI's inability to enforce its own rules.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Under Scrutiny For Possibly Flouting BCCI's Rules

In a video shared on social media, Hardik Pandya was seen alongside his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, when Team India arrived in Colombo for the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup fixture.

Maheika Sharma was also spotted at the team hotel alongside Hardik Pandya, raising questions over the BCCI's mandate, as players are not allowed to have their WAGs and family members inside the team hotel or bio-bubble during short tours and tournaments. They were seen moving inside the hotel premises in another video.

In case the players' family members and partners intend to stay with them, separate arrangements have to be made in another hotel at their own expense.

The incident has raised mixed opinions, as some people are calling out Hardik Pandya for flouting the BCCI's mandate. Some have also criticised the Board for its inability to enforce rules.

However, Pandya also received huge support from some people, as they urged others to mind their own business and let the cricketer focus on his performance and in-game form.

What do the BCCI's Rules Specify on Having Families During Tours?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has enforced revised norms that specify that families can only join players on tours longer than 45 days. Additionally, they are only allowed to stay with them for a maximum of 14 days.

Given that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 does not fall in the criteria, families haven't been seen with the players during matches. The players' families need to make their own arrangements to watch matches, but they would not receive access to the team hotel or accommodation.