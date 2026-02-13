Mohammed Siraj Approves Arshdeep Singh's Emulation Of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration, India Pacer Accepts 'CR7 Ko Dekha Nahi Kabhi'

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India secured a 93-run victory over Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

Hardik Pandya was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the national capital.

One of the most talked-about moments from the match came when Arshdeep Singh dismissed Namibia opener Jan Frylinck. On the fourth delivery of the fourth over, Frylinck attempted a pull shot, but the ball landed in deep midwicket, where Shivam Dube completed a safe catch.

Immediately after the dismissal, Arshdeep celebrated with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siu gesture, leaping into the air to perform the trademark move.

Arshdeep Singh Opens Up On Copying CR7's Iconic ‘Siu’ Celebration

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official social media handle, Arshdeep revealed that he had never seen Ronaldo play and instead performed the celebration for Mohammed Siraj. “I have never seen CR7. After watching Siraj bhai, I thought let’s try it once and see how it goes,” Arshdeep said with a smile.

Mohammed Siraj, a self-confessed Cristiano Ronaldo fan, often celebrates his wickets with the Siu gesture. In the viral video, Siraj rated Arshdeep’s version “10 out of 10,” joking that the youngster took an unusually long jump. Arshdeep replied that his legs were shaking after attempting the celebration.

Interestingly, Arshdeep shares his birthday with Ronaldo on February 5.

India To Face Pakistan In Their Upcoming Match

India will next face their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. The Men in Blue hold the top spot in the Group A standings of the T20 World Cup 2026 with four points and a net run rate of +3.050.