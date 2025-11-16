Gautam Gambhir Brushes Off Eden Gardens Pitch Controversy After South Africa Humiliate India: 'This Is Exactly What We Asked For'

Gautam Gambhir has dismissed all the chatter regarding the Eden Gardens pitch after South Africa demolished India by 30 runs in the 1st Test match on Sunday. Chasing a modest 124, Shubman Gill and Co. were bundled out for a paltry 93, and the World Test Champions have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Gambhir insisted the Eden Gardens pitch has behaved exactly the way the Indian team wanted. He said to the reporters, "It was not an unplayable wicket. This pitch is exactly what we asked for and this is what we got. The curator, Sujan Mukherjee, was very supportive. I think it's a wicket that can judge your mental toughness, because those who played with good defence scored runs.

“There were no demons. Axar, Temba, Washington - they all made runs. If you say this is a turning wicket, remember that the majority of wickets were taken by seamers.”

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer, who played for the first time against India, proved to be the difference between the two teams. The right-arm off-spinner took four wickets in each innings and was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling display.

Advertisement