Anil Kumble Advices Gautam Gambhir To Use Jasprit Bumrah Effectively, Reiterates On Speedster's Workload With The IND vs ENG Series On The Line

IND vs ENG: India succumbed to a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. England currently lead the series 2-1 with two Test matches remaining. Just like Headingley, India dominated the Lord's Test match for more than four days, but a sudden batting collapse on the final day of the game denied India a lead in the series.

The visitors at one point in time were reduced to 112-8 while chasing a score of 193, but a valiant batting display by Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj brought India closer to the target. With a long break of eight days between the Lord's Test and the Manchester Test, the Indian team will have to regroup and rethink about their plans to level the series at Old Trafford.

Anil Kumble Feels Jasprit Bumrah Should Play In Manchester

Jasprit Bumrah is a generational talent, and India do bank upon him to get the job done on overseas tours. Coincidentally, the only match that India have won on this tour is the one that Jasprit Bumrah did not play. The Indian spearhead took seven wickets in the Lord's Test, and it is yet to be seen if he plays the next Test match in Manchester.

Prior to the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Test series, it was said that Jasprit Bumrah will play only three Test matches. With India now 2-1 down, it becomes crucial for the Indian team management to play Bumrah in the Manchester Test. Ex-India player and coach Anil Kumble feels that Bumrah should play the Old Trafford Test with the series on the line.

'I would certainly, if I'm a part of that group, I would certainly push Bumrah to play the next game because that's crucial. If he doesn't play and then you lose the Test match, that's it. Series is done and dusted. You don't need to play the home series. You can take a break if you want but Bumrah should be playing the next', said Kumble while speaking on JioStar.

The Never-Ending Debate Around Workload