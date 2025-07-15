Michael Atherton Taunts Virat Kohli, Praises Players' Spirit at Lord's Despite Shubman Gill's Nasty Sledge

England vs India: The Lord's Test match was enthralling as it kept the crowds on the edge of the seat for most parts of the five days. There was send-offs, sledging and hence one has to ask the question if the game was played in the right spirit. Former England captain Michael Atherton feels that it was played in the right spirit and he also took it a step further to claim that there is no room for shoulder barge in cricket like the one Virat Kohli did to Sam Konstas during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“There is no room, let alone for the shoulder barge that Virat Kohli threw in the Boxing Day Test, when he walked into Sam Konstas,” Atherton said on Sky Sports.

‘No one wants fisticuffs’

He added: “No one wants fisticuffs or profuse verbal abuse on the pitch. But there wasn’t any of that in this game just two teams playing with passion, talent, and commitment. What a game they gave us.”

India's Lord's Heartbreak

Shubman Gill's India could have been 3-0 up by now, but instead, they are trailing 1-2 in the ongoing Test series. Gill would feel hard done by as he knows at Headingley and Lord's - India could have won the game. Now, India are in a position where they have no room for error as they have to win both the remaining Tests to win the series.