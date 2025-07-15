Rishabh Pant 'Pissed' Jofra Archer? English Pacer Makes Sensational Revelation About Aggressive Send-Off to Indian Wicketkeeper at Lord's

England vs India: Even before the final day at Lord's got underway, everyone knew Rishabh Pant would be the man for India and England knew that was the most important wicket. Jofra Archer, who is making a comeback to international cricket after four years was given the ball, and he was fired up. Pant faced 12 balls before Archer got one past his bat to clean bowl him. Pant seemed to be beaten by the pace of Archer. Pant was shocked as a pumped up Archer did not shy away from giving him a mouthful.

After the game, Archer revealed what he said Pant during the send-off. Archer admitted that he was not proud of what he said during the send-off. Archer revealed he had asked Pant to charge him.

‘Charge that’

“It wasn't a proud moment. I just told him to ‘charge that’. Honestly, this morning, I was struggling a little bit, the ball just kept coming out full. One of the full ones, he just charged, and it pissed me off a bit. When the [wicket] ball nipped down the slope, honestly I was so grateful for that," Archer said on Sky Sports.

Archer was the star with the ball on his comeback as he returned with figures of three for 55 in the second innings.

Will Pant Play Manchester Test?

The Indian wicketkeeper picked up a finger injury and seemed uncomfortable when he came out to bat. He never looked comfortable as the injured finger was troubling him when the ball was making contact with the bat.