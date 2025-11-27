Anjum Chopra Predicts The Cricketer Who's Destined For A Sky-High Price At WPL 2026 Mega Auction

Sophie Ecclestone celebrates the wicket of Beth Mooney in the Womens Premier League 2024 match, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: ANI

Former India captain Anjum Chopra makes a significant prediction on which cricketer will fetch big bucks at the upcoming WPL 2026 mega auction.

She highlighted that England's Sophie Ecclestone could be a genuine steal in the list of players in the mega auction due to her match-winning capabilities. Chopra also pointed out which franchises could make a deep bidding run for the English spinner.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) gears up for its first-ever mega auction. The 2026 season will be an interesting sight as all five participating teams undergo a significant overhaul, and expect significant shake-ups as well.

Anjum Chopra Makes Key Prediction On Who Could Get The Big Bucks

As the anticipation grows for the Women's Premier League auction, Anjum Chopra believes Siphie Ecclestone would be a preferred pick for multiple WPL franchises, but she will come at a strong price.

The former India-W captain highlighted that her left-arm spin and match-controlling abilities will make her a key asset for the WPL sides.

Chopra added that the DC and MI may not prioritise her, but the UP Warriorz would be keen to use their RTM Card on the English spinner.

"Sophie Ecclestone is a true match-winner and will undoubtedly command a strong price at the auction. Given the budget teams currently have, she would not come cheaply. Most teams are likely to consider her a key acquisition. Her left-arm spin and control make her a valuable asset.

"While the Delhi and Mumbai Indians might not prioritise her, teams like UP Warriorz will definitely look to use their right-to-match card on her. Even Delhi could consider bringing her on board as a strategic option," Anjum Chopra said on the JioStar broadcast.

Sophie Ecclestone Could Be the Most Prized Asset For WPL Sides

Sophie Ecclestone would be a must-have pick for franchises that have a significant purse value. With 36 dismissals in the 25 WPL matches she has played, the English spinner is the third-highest wicket taker in the tournament's history.

Ecclestone has an average of 18,38 as well as a four-wicket haul, which will add to the prospect of her being one of the top-priced players in the WPL auction.

The English spinner features in the marquee set of players, which has superstar cricketers like Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Meg Lanning, and Laura Wolvaardt.