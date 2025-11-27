WATCH | Rohit Sharma Reaches Ranchi Amid Massive Fanfare After Reclaiming No. 1 Spot Ahead of ODIs vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma is arguably the best white-ball player in the world and he is also a very popular individual across the country and hence when he landed in Ranchi, there was a huge fanfare for him outside the airport. Rohit came out in his shorts teamed with chappals surrounding by security personnel. After stepping out of the airport and waving his hands at the fans waiting to get a glimpse of him, he got onto a car and it sped off.

Rohit Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter

Meanwhile, Rohit has just reclaimed his No. 1 spot as an ODI batter. He dethroned New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell to the numero uno spot. The Kiwi suffered a setback in the latest ranking after having missed the final two ODIs versus West Indies. This elevation in rankings should motivate him further to do well against South Africa.

Rohit is an important member in India's ODI set-up. The former India ODI captain is a specialist opener and has been in good form recently. During his international comeback in Australia, he hit a fifty and then followed it up with an unbeaten century in the three-match series.

While Rohit has reached Ranchi already, Virat Kohli was in the city a day-before and also had a net session as per reports. Spotlight would certainly be on the two popular veterans when they take guard against South Africa in the three-match ODI series. The opening ODI will be played in Ranchi on November 30. Both sides would like to start the white-ball leg on a winning note.