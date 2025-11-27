Gautam Gambhir Lambasted by Ex-KKR Teammate For Champions Trophy, Asia Cup Reminder: 'Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Built This Team'

Ind vs SA: Following India's embarrassing whitewash against South Africa in Tests, Gautam Gambhir reminded all about the team's Champions Trophy, Asia Cup success in recent times when asked about his own future as the coach of the side. Now, Gambhir is facing backlash for it from his former Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, Manoj Tiwary. As per Tiwary, it is Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who built this team.

‘Unfortunate to see a white-ball mentor leading India as a head coach’

"I saw a clip of him claiming that he has won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. This team was built by Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, and, before that, Virat Kohli. Even if Gambhir wasn't the coach of Team India for these two tournaments, India would have won anyway because the team was already made. It is very unfortunate to see a white-ball mentor leading India as a head coach. If you don't have the experience at the ground level, how do you expect to give results at the top level? It is next to impossible," he told Hindustan Times.

"To be honest, the writing was on the wall. It had to happen. I knew things were not going well; the process they want to follow is not the right strategy or plan. There was a lot of chopping and changing, which was very evident," he added.

Will Gambhir Get Sacked?

As per a report on the TOI, the BCCI is not going to make any knee-jerk reaction following the humiliating whitewash. Even Gambhir said that the call lies with the Indian board while reminding all about him being in charge when the side won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup.