Ankrish Raghuvanshi Directed to Follow Virat Kohli's Template After KKR's Collapse vs SRH in IPL 2026: 'If he Had...'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ankrish Raghuvanshi has been asked to follow the Virat Kohli template after the Kolkata Knight Riders collapse. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons had Raghuvanshi taken the game deep, KKR would still have had a chance to compete. Sehwag asked Raghuvanshi to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's book when it comes to chases.

‘He could have been a star’

"He played really well, but these are opportunities that has to be made the most of. If he had played until the 18th or the 20th over, he could have gotten KKR closer. Now the net run-rate will come into play. When you lose by such a big margin, 65 runs, then it will take a hit," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"I always say that if you want to learn something from Virat Kohli, learn how he approaches run chases, try to remain till the end and win the game for your team. If he had done that, he would have become a star," Sehwag added.

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Sehwag also went on to point out the mistakes made by Kolkata. As per Sehwag, the shot selection was poor.

"KKR made a lot of mistakes today, such mistakes that should not be happening. KKR should have chased down 226 because the wicket did not offer any significant support for the bowlers. Also, it was not as if they faced some strong bowling. Most of the shot selection was poor, there were run outs. I don't think any batter got out to a good ball," Sehwag said.

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