Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Irfan Pathan Blasts KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane's Misuse of Varun Chakravarthy in IPL 2026 Game vs SRH: 'Should Not Have...'

Irfan Pathan Blasts KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane's Misuse of Varun Chakravarthy in IPL 2026 Game vs SRH: 'Should Not Have...'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan launched a scathing attack on KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane over his use of Varun Chakravarthy.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Ajinkya Rahane, Varun Chakravarthy, IPL 2026
Ajinkya Rahane, Varun Chakravarthy, IPL 2026 | Image: ANI

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan launched a scathing attack on KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane over his use of Varun Chakravarthy. As per Pathan, Chakravarthy should not be used inside the powerplay like he was against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Eden Gardens. The mystery spinner was brought into bowl in the powerplay and conceded 25 runs in his first over itself. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Rohit Sharma MOBBED? Ex-MI Captain Gets Gheraoed by Fans in Delhi

‘Should not have bowled in the power play’

"Captain plays a big role to get your confidence up as a bowler. If he doesn’t support you in a moment where you think you can do better and you have got the momentum, this is where the leadership comes in and this is why he (Varun Chakaravarthy) should not have bowled in the power play," Pathan said on ESPNCricinfo.

“You are losing on a bowler, you know, who can be your trump card, who can be your match winner, who has been your match winner. You are giving him the tough job as a captain. So this is where Ajinkya Rahane did really well in the second half, but first half literally messed it up with Varun Chakaravarthy by bowling him in the power play,” he added.

Advertisement

All Chakravarthy bowled was two overs in the game in which he conceded 31 runs and could not pick up a wicket. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO: 'Tu Kya Karega 45 Mein?' Sarfaraz in Awe of Dhoni During CSK Nets

Advertisement

KKR in Doldrums

Following two heavy losses, the Knights would not be a happy dressing-room to be in. It was also the first time since 2012 that KKR lost their first two games of the season. The Kolkata side would certainly like to beat a formidable Punjab in their next game and get their campaign back on track. Interesting to see if any changes are made to the KKR XI. 

Published By :
Ankit Banerjee
Published On: