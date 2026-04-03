Irfan Pathan Blasts KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane's Misuse of Varun Chakravarthy in IPL 2026 Game vs SRH: 'Should Not Have...'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan launched a scathing attack on KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane over his use of Varun Chakravarthy. As per Pathan, Chakravarthy should not be used inside the powerplay like he was against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Eden Gardens. The mystery spinner was brought into bowl in the powerplay and conceded 25 runs in his first over itself.

‘Should not have bowled in the power play’

"Captain plays a big role to get your confidence up as a bowler. If he doesn’t support you in a moment where you think you can do better and you have got the momentum, this is where the leadership comes in and this is why he (Varun Chakaravarthy) should not have bowled in the power play," Pathan said on ESPNCricinfo.

“You are losing on a bowler, you know, who can be your trump card, who can be your match winner, who has been your match winner. You are giving him the tough job as a captain. So this is where Ajinkya Rahane did really well in the second half, but first half literally messed it up with Varun Chakaravarthy by bowling him in the power play,” he added.

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All Chakravarthy bowled was two overs in the game in which he conceded 31 runs and could not pick up a wicket.

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