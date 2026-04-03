WATCH | David Warner Gets Into Heated Argument With Karachi Kings Players After PSL 2026 Match?

PSL 2026: David Warner is making news for his awkward post-match moment featuring Team Director Haider Azhar and a few Karachi Kings players. After the game on Thursday which Karachi Kings won thanks to Warner's 50 runs off 46 balls, the Australian cricketer seemed to have got into an argument with his own players.

While all of this was being captured on camera, the Kings Team Director stepped in and sorted the matter instantly. While not much is known about what happened there, Warner gave a clarification when a fan asked him about it on X.

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Warner gave clarity when a fan asked the Kings Team Director on social media what the incident was about.

"What was the conversation going on here @HaiderAzhar, Good win Alhamdu Lillah, No one can stop us this Season in Sha Allah," the fan asked.

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Replying to the post, Warner said that he asked Haider to go and shake hands with the players of the opponent team first. "I said to @HaiderAzhar to go first and shake hands," he said.

Now that the Kings have made it three out of three, an elated Warner credited his team for the streak.

‘Great place to be’

"Yeah, look, it's a great place to be. I think tonight was a fantastic result for us, but the way that the boys played, I thought, was fantastic. Up with the 200, it was probably going to be, I think, par total on that wicket, but the way that our bowlers sort of bowled through the middle, I thought was fantastic. They had a good partnership and a solid foundation, and it's always hard to bring that back. But what a fantastic innings there by Azam," Warner said at the post-match presentation.