Updated 6 January 2026 at 17:03 IST
Annabel Sutherland Dethrones Deepti Sharma As No. 1 T20 Bowler, Harmanpreet Kaur Also Advances In ICC W-T20I Rankings
Annabel Sutherland overtook Deepti Sharma to become ICC’s No.1 T20I bowler, while Harmanpreet Kaur rose to 13th in batters’ rankings after India’s 5-0 win over Sri Lanka.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Deepti Sharma's run as the number one-ranked ICC Women's T20I bowler has officially come to an end. Australia's Annabel Sutherland has returned to pole position by reclaiming the spot on the list.
In the recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20I series at home, Deepti Sharma was a hot topic as she claimed a major world record in the competition. A significant bowling outing from the Indian all-rounder elevated her to an elite position in women's cricket.
India Women wrapped up the series with a whitewash victory, securing a 5-0 series lead over Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.
Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC Women's T20I bowlers' rankings in the competition.
The all-rounder picked up a narrow one-point lead over Deepti Sharma with 736 points to her name. Deepti Sharma now stands in the number two spot with 735 points.
Renuka Singh Thakur dropped five positions in the ICC Women's T20I bowlers' rankings and is now out of the top ten. She is now 11th in the table with 698 points.
Even Radha Yadav descended two spots on the list, while Ash Gardner and Hayley Matthews went a spot above her. The Indian bowler has 652 points to her name.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Also Ascends In ICC Rankings Following Blazing Knock
India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also closing in on the top ten spots in the ICC Women's T20I batters' rankings. Following a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka Women in the fifth T20I, Harmanpreet has ascended two spots in the rankings.
Harmanpreet Kaur now stands in the 13th position in the ICC Women's T20I batters' rankings. She ascended two spots on the list with 634 points to her name.
The India-W captain is closing in on the top ten spots and is now trailing his teammates Jemimah Rodrigues at 12th, Shafali Verma at 6th and Smriti Mandhana at the number three spot on the list.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 6 January 2026 at 17:03 IST