Shreyas Iyer Makes Triumphant Return To Competitive Cricket with Brilliant 82 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer returns to action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in brilliant fashion, scoring a solid knock against Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing List-A competition.

The middle-order batter for Team India has been out of action for over three months due to a spleen injury he suffered while in action. The injury was severe, and Shreyas Iyer had to be admitted to the ICU for a while before he began his extensive recovery to make a return to competitive action.

Before stepping into the Indian fold, Shreyas Iyer got some game time with Mumbai Cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer Delivers Brilliant 82 on Comeback in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer put up a spectacular outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Himachal Pradesh at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur.

The middle-order batter for India scored 82 off just 53 balls. Iyer smashed ten boundaries and three sixes, showing that he hasn't missed out on form despite being out of action due to injury.

With Shreyas Iyer's heroics with the bat, Mumbai Cricket managed to put up 299 at the loss of nine wickets during their innings, setting a 300-run target. Iyer's 82 and Musheer Khan's 73 helped the MCA put up a competitive score against Himachal Pradesh.

However, India stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav failed to contribute with the bat. SKY put up 24 off 18, while opener Jaiswal put up just 15 runs on the scoreboard.

Shreyas Iyer's Performance May Warrant An India Comeback

The BCCI has officially named its 15-man squad for the upcoming New Zealand ODIs, and Shreyas Iyer has been announced to make a comeback for Team India. The middle-order batter returns as the vice-captain for the side, with Shubman Gill at the helm.

But there's still a big question mark over Shreyas Iyer's return to the India Blue, as the batter's comeback will be subject to medical clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.