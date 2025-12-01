'Annoying, But Fun...': Marco Jansen's Candid Confession on Bowling to Virat Kohli

Ind vs SA: As a teenager, Marco Jansen has bowled in the nets to Virat Kohli. And now, Jansen, as the premier pacer of South Africa, he is constantly expected to take the wicket of Kohli. On Sunday, Kohli hit a maverick ton against Jansen and South Africa in Ranchi during the opening ODI of the three-match series. Following the game, Jansen spoke about Kohli and lavished praise on the stalwart India batter. Jansen confessed having grown up watching Kohli on TV. He also revealed that at times it is annoying to bowl to Kohli, but also said that it is fun as well.

‘Growing up watching him on TV’

“It’s nice to watch him play. Growing up watching him on TV, to actually bowling to him now — it’s annoying but it’s fun at the same time. He drives well, he pulls well, cuts well, plays with his pads well. I don’t think much has changed — he’s just batting longer and longer,” said Jansen in the post-match press conference.

“When you bowl to world-class players, it’s quite difficult to get them out. I always try to get a batter in his first 10 or 15 balls. That’s when they’re still getting used to the wicket. But once they’re in, and they get on a roll, it’s very difficult to stop them. Everyone here knows how to play — that’s why you go to plan B or C,” he added.

KING Kohli Shines in Dhoniland

It was his second century in Ranchi. Surely, there is a special bond he shares with the place and the venue. He looked unstoppable from taking guard in the middle to reaching the three-figure mark. It was his 52nd ODI fifty.