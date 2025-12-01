Shubman Gill to Feature in T20Is vs South Africa? BCCI Keeps Close Watch as Rehab Set to Start on December 1

Ind vs SA: Shubman Gill has been out of action during the ongoing home series against South Africa after he picked up a freak injury during the opening Test in Kolkata while batting. With him already missing the crucial second Test and the ODI series, there is much speculation over when will he return to action. While not much is clear, it can be confirmed that the Board of Control of Cricket in India is keeping a close watch on him. As per a report in the Times of India, Gill's rehab is going to start from December 1 and a call over whether he will feature in the T20Is or not would be taken soon.

‘Efforts right now are aimed at having him back on the park’

"There are no red flags at the moment and he has taken multiple flights - Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh and now Chandigarh to Bengaluru - without any discomfort. All efforts right now are aimed at having him back on the park but it will not be a rushed process," an official privy to developments told TOI.

"The moment he is 100% and feels ready for the grind, he will be back with the squad. He is an important all-format player and everyone wants him to be absolutely ready," the source added.

Advertisement

Gill to be Back For T20Is vs SA?

Fans would be hoping he gets fit and is back in action for the upcoming three-match T20I series. He is an important member in India's T20 scheme of things and with the World Cup coming up in a few weeks time, Gill would be hoping he is back in action.