Virat Kohli's Permission Was Taken Before Retirement U-Turn Question Was Asked; Broadcaster Reveals

Ind vs SA: Hours after Virat Kohli was asked the retirement U-turn question on Sunday after the opening ODI versus South Africa, it is now believed the cricketer's permission was taken before posing the question. Harsha Bhogle, who was the broadcaster has made the big reveal hours after the actual event. Bhogle took to social space and made the revelation. The ace broadcaster made the revelation after an X user felt that Bhogle had made Kohli a tad-bit uncomfortable by posing the particular question.

‘Asked him before if he would be comfortable’

“Felt you slightly caught him off guard with that “you’ll only play single format” comment. But overall enjoyed the conversation,” asked a social media user.

Bhogle replied: “I had asked him before if he would be comfortable if I slipped that in..…”

RoKo Shines to Help India Take 1-0 Lead

Both Rohit and Kohli did well in the opening ODI at the JSCA in Ranchi. While Rohit hit a sublime fifty, Kohli registered his 52nd ODI century to help India post a mammoth 349 for eight in 50 overs. The score proved to be good enough as SA fell short by 17 runs. Both the stalwarts would like to continue the good form in the remaining two ODIs as well. The second ODI will be played in Raipur on December 3 and India would like to take an unassailable lead by winning that one.