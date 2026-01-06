Another Setback For Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Any Compensation From KKR: Report

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has come under the spotlight in recent days, especially after he was released from the IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders after a formal request from the BCCI. While BCCI did not state any specific reason for the removal of Mustafizur Rahman, it is understood that it came after the recent rise in tension between India and Bangladesh.

Notably, Mustafizur Rahman was signed for Rs 9.20 crore at the 2026 IPL mini-auction by KKR after an intense bidding battle involving Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Now, following his release, as per a report by PTI, the Bangladesh pacer is unlikely to receive any compensation from KKR, despite having no role in the termination of his contract.

Mustafizur Rahman Unlikely To Receive Any Financial Compensation

As per a report by PTI, the insurance policy for IPL players leaves no room for compensation under this situation.

Advertisement

A source informed PTI, "The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament. Normally, up to 50 per cent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI."

The pacer's current situation does not fit the usual insurance policy, as his release was neither prompted by an injury nor connected to any on-field issue. Thus, the Kolkata side is under no such obligation to reimburse Mustafzur Rahman. Additionally, the report claimed the Bangladesh player could either take the legal route against the IPL side or go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to get some kind of remedy.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Announce They Won't Travel To India For T20 World Cup 2026

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that they would not play in India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. This came after the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL team.