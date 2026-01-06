Rohit Sharma Goes Through The Hard Grind Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODI Series, Hits Training Nets To Fine Tune White Ball Batting Skills | WATCH

India are all set to host New Zealand in eight white-ball matches. New Zealand will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is prior to the World T20. The India vs New Zealand ODI series starts on January 11, 2026. The ODI series will grab a lot of eyeballs due to the return of two Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, former Indian captains.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is but they continue to play the ODI format. The star duo dominated the last two ODI series that were played against South Africa and Australia. Rohit and Virat's next assignment will be the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma Trains Ahead Of IND vs NZ Series

Prior to the India vs New Zealand ODI series, former India skipper Rohit Sharma is going through the hard grind. Rohit Sharma has been in stellar form for quite some time and he will want to dominate the upcoming series against New Zealand. In the three matches that Rohit Sharma played against South Africa, he scored a total of 146 runs at an average of 48.67. With 15 fours and 6 sixes, the former skipper scored these runs at a strike rate of 110.61.

Advertisement

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Rohit Sharma, who was recently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scored a 62-ball hundred for Mumbai against Sikkim. In his whirlwind knock, Rohit smashed eight sixes and nine fours and scored his 37th List A hundred. It was also Rohit's fastest hundred in List A cricket.

ALSO READ | India Likely To Get New Coach Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup, Englishman To Join Support Staff Ahead Of Marquee ICC Event

Advertisement

India Dominate ICC ODI Rankings