Rohit Sharma Goes Through The Hard Grind Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODI Series, Hits Training Nets To Fine Tune White Ball Batting Skills | WATCH
India will host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The first match of the series will be played on January 11, 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara
India are all set to host New Zealand in eight white-ball matches. New Zealand will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is prior to the World T20. The India vs New Zealand ODI series starts on January 11, 2026. The ODI series will grab a lot of eyeballs due to the return of two Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, former Indian captains.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is but they continue to play the ODI format. The star duo dominated the last two ODI series that were played against South Africa and Australia. Rohit and Virat's next assignment will be the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
Rohit Sharma Trains Ahead Of IND vs NZ Series
Prior to the India vs New Zealand ODI series, former India skipper Rohit Sharma is going through the hard grind. Rohit Sharma has been in stellar form for quite some time and he will want to dominate the upcoming series against New Zealand. In the three matches that Rohit Sharma played against South Africa, he scored a total of 146 runs at an average of 48.67. With 15 fours and 6 sixes, the former skipper scored these runs at a strike rate of 110.61.
Rohit Sharma, who was recently playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scored a 62-ball hundred for Mumbai against Sikkim. In his whirlwind knock, Rohit smashed eight sixes and nine fours and scored his 37th List A hundred. It was also Rohit's fastest hundred in List A cricket.
India Dominate ICC ODI Rankings
India have been dominating white-ball cricket for quite some time and they will want to continue the same trend even in 2026. With a rating of 121 and 5089 points, India are currently at the top of the ICC ODI rankings. The first ODI of the India vs New Zealand series will be played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
