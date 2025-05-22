Anshul Kamboj in India's Squad For England Tour? CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Bats For Inclusion of IPL Star

IPL 2025: Over the upcoming weekend, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is likely to announce the squad for the tour of England. Ahead of the crucial tour, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has proposed the name of a youngster, who he reckons is ‘ideal for the English conditions’.

Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana-born cricketer, has been backed by Fleming for the five-match Test series in England. Will the BCCI take Fleming’s suggestion seriously and get Kamboj in the squad? It would be interesting to see what happens.

‘His big strength is his length’ - Fleming

“Kamboj is good. His speeds have been around 138-139 (kmph). He is deceptive and the ball always seems to hit the gloves harder. His big strength is his length, and he just gets the ball to wobble,” Fleming said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“You have seen it in this year’s IPL how he has performed on reasonably flat wickets. I believe he will do well on that tour (of England) if he gets conditions that seam a bit and a little bit of swing. He will be an absolute handful,” Fleming added.

CSK's Season to Forget