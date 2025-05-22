BCCI vs Pakistan? Indian Board's New Plan to Corner PCB at Global Stage Ahead of Asia Cup

BCCI vs Pakistan: Looks like the Board of Control of Cricket in India has come up with a new plan to isolate Pakistan from the global stage in cricket. After BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia denied reports of withdrawing from the Asia Cup 2025, it is understood that the Indian board may still take some strong steps to corner the Pakistan cricket team in international cricket in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian board has been asked to boycott the Pakistan Cricket team at international events by experts and fans.

No India and Pakistan in same group at ICC events?

India may not play bilateral events against Pakistan since 2012-13, but continue to face each other at global events like the Asia Cup and ICC events. For the unversed, the ICC Annual Conference is set to take place in Singapore from 17 to 20 July and that is where BCCI is reportedly going to urge ICC to keep the two countries in different groups. A source close to BCCI confirmed that this matter is going to dominate the talks at the ICC Annual Conference.

Big Setback For ICC

Over the years, India and Pakistan have been pitted in the same group in ICC events as the match between the two sides garner massive viewership and revenue. The revenue earned by the broadcasters would take a massive hit if BCCI manages to agree ICC for a separate group. For sure, this is not going to be a move ICC would like as they too would incur losses.