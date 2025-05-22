Nita Ambani Lovingly Pours Sanitizer on Jasprit Bumrah's Palm Before Handshake; Heartwarming Pic Goes Viral

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: MI owner Nita Ambani was in the spotlight after Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals by7 59 runs on Thursday to seal themselves a playoff berth. The MI owner seemed to be ecstatic after the favourable result. Following the win, she met the players personally to congratulate them for their efforts.

She was spotted taking a victory lap with Rohit Sharma. But what went viral was her kind gesture of pouring sanitizer on Jasprit Bumrah's palm before shaking it. The moment was loved by the innumerable fans of MI and the picture went viral instantly. Just after sharing her sanitizer with Bumrah, she gave it to Karn Sharma as well. Here is the picture.

VIRAL PICTURE

Meanwhile, it was a night to remember for MI. They would realise that they did not start their campaign well, but the way they have bounced back is truly commendable.

Why The Sanitizer?

Recently, COVID-19 cases have gone up in states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, with more than 250 active cases reported. Australian player Travis Head from Sunrisers Hyderabad even missed a match after testing positive, delaying his arrival in India.

MI Hammer DC

Batting first, MI put on a challenging 180 for five in their quota of 20 overs. With 73* off 43 balls, Suryakumar Yadav was MI's top-scorer. Rohit fell early for five runs. The Delhi Capitals failed to showcase dominance from the get-go after their openers, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, were dismissed early. Walking in at No. 3, wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel perished early for six runs.